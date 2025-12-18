Boxer Frank Bruno says City of London award ‘means more to me than my MBE’

Former heavyweight world champion Frank Bruno has said receiving the Freedom of the City of London for his sporting achievements and mental health campaigning “means more to me than the MBE”.

Bruno, who has spoken openly about his mental health, told the Press Association he “should have come forward” earlier, before he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder after retirement and, after receiving the Freedom of the City of London on Thursday, recommended that other men speak out when they “don’t feel too good”.

The two-time Sports Personality of the Year winner was honoured at a ceremony at the Guildhall, in the City of London, before telling the Press Association: “I feel very, very nice – when I got an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) about 30 years ago, it was a nice touch, they put the medal upon you.

“But this means more to me than an MBE, not being disrespectful to nobody, to the royals or anything – this is more bigger than the MBE to me.”

Bruno, 64, has been sectioned several times since retiring in 1996 after a public struggle with bipolar.

Since then he has worked to raise awareness for men’s mental health issues.

Frank Bruno after receiving the Freedom of the City of London in a ceremony at the Guildhall (Ian West/PA)

He told the Press Association: “I think there’s a lot more needs to be achieved by men like us… coming out and saying, I don’t feel too good, I don’t feel right, I’m doing crazy things and doing odd things.”

Bruno added: “I mean, I should have come forward a little bit more earlier, and I mean being sectioned and whatever.”

In 2017 he set up the Frank Bruno Foundation, which offers a non-contact boxing programme to people suffering or recovering from mental health difficulties.

There are now places to take a friend struggling with his mental health to “calm him down” and access help, Bruno said.

Frank Bruno at the weigh-in in Las Vegas before his WBC world title defence against Mike Tyson in 1989 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

After being sectioned they can start “detoxing down at the boxing ring” and “sit down and chat to people”, he said.

A lot of people want to “come on board” with his charity, he said, adding that he will “keep on working for the foundation, taking it easy and enjoying life”.

Bruno started boxing aged nine and became the youngest amateur British champion at 18.

Born in Hammersmith, west London, he was made an MBE in 1990.

Frank Bruno throws a left to the head of Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium (Sean Dempsey/PA)

In 1995 he beat Oliver McCall to become the World Boxing Council Heavyweight Champion, and the following year he retired.

The City of London Corporation’s policy chairman, Chris Hayward, said: “Frank Bruno’s tireless campaigning work to help destigmatise men’s mental health problems has improved many thousands of lives over the years and most certainly saved some of them.

“I offer my congratulations and thanks to Frank for all he has achieved, and all he continues to achieve.”

He was nominated for the City of London award by former lord mayor of the City of London, alderman Alastair King, who served last year, and alderman Robert Howard.

Mr Howard said: “Frank Bruno has become an inspirational figure, not only for his hugely impressive achievements in the boxing ring but also for how he has spoken with admirable courage and candour about his mental health challenges.

“We are today recognising, perhaps even celebrating, his significant contribution to opening up these sensitive topics for discussion and reflection, and it has been a privilege to join Alastair King in supporting Frank’s nomination.”