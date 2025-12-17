Virginia Giuffre’s memoir sells one million copies worldwide

The family of Virginia Giuffre has described the fact that her memoir has sold one million copies worldwide as a “bittersweet moment”.

Ms Giuffre’s book Nobody’s Girl was published posthumously and gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the memoir other allegations are made against a number of individuals, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his titles in the wake of its release.

The memoir details previous claims she was forced to have sex with the former prince on three occasions, including when she was 17. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

The cover of Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Transworld Publishers Ltd/PA)

The family of Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, Sky and Amanda Roberts and Danny and Lanette Wilson, said in a statement: “This is a bittersweet moment for us.

“We are enormously proud of our sister, and the impact she continues to have on the world.

“We’re also filled with so much sorrow that she couldn’t be here to witness the impact of her words. In her absence, our family remains committed to ensuring her voice is everlasting.”

In the book, published in October, Ms Giuffre described how she dressed in outfits that reminded her of her idols Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, to first meet Andrew, when she was 17.

She was pictured in the “pink V-necked, sleeveless mini T-shirt and a sparkly, multi-coloured pair of jeans embroidered with a pattern of interlocking horses” in the photo showing the then-Duke of York with his arm around her waist, at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London flat in March 2001.

Andrew’s public life is now effectively over (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Giuffre also recounted how the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, scared her, amid unproven claims that the royal family was involved, and she alleged she had sex with Andrew, four years after the princess died, to keep “powerful” people happy while she was in the UK.

Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault case, despite claiming never to have met her.

Ms Giuffre wrote that he hid behind “the well-guarded gates” of Balmoral Castle, making it difficult for her lawyers to serve him with papers.

She also said of her 2022 legal settlement with Andrew: “After casting doubt on my credibility for so long – Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me — the Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre has sold more than one million copies worldwide (PA)

Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, following an outcry when it emerged he had been paying a peppercorn rent for the property, and will move to a house on the King’s private Sandringham estate.

According to reports, Marsh Farm is being renovated, and Andrew is expected to be moving in in the new year.

Susanna Wadeson, publishing director at Doubleday UK, said of the memoir, co-written with journalist Amy Wallace: “Nobody’s Girl is a narrative about surviving abuse, but it is also a rallying cry for reclaiming power.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre has changed the world with her courage and grace in the face of depravity.

“The impact of her story has brought hope and inspiration to survivors everywhere. Her legacy will be felt for generations.”