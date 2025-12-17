UK’s chief rabbi welcomes police ‘globalise the intifada’ chant arrest decision

The UK’s chief rabbi has welcomed the decision by two of the country’s biggest police forces to arrest protesters over a controversial chant as “an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric” seen on Britain’s streets.

But the move – announced by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and the Metropolitan Police in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack – has been decried as political repression by campaigners.

The heads of the two forces said their officers will “act decisively and make arrests”, adding the measures are designed to “deter intimidation”.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis had this week called for a crackdown on hate speech, saying it had to be made clear that chants such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”.

Sir Ephraim, who is on his way to Australia to meet the bereaved and survivors, said: “This announcement is a most welcome development, and an important step towards challenging the hateful rhetoric we have seen on our streets, which has inspired acts of violence and terror.”