Teenager faces court charged with murder of nine-year-old girl

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare.

The 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

During a brief hearing, he spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Flowers were left near the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Avon and Somerset Police officers were called to Lime Close just before 6.10pm on Monday, where nine-year-old Aria had suffered a single stab wound.

The boy was arrested in nearby Worle a short time later.

District judge Nicholas Wattam told the defendant: “Your case has to go to the crown court for trial.

“In the meantime you are remanded into youth detention accommodation and there will be a hearing on Friday at the crown court.”

The judge told the defendant: “This is a closed courtroom, only the people who are allowed to be here are in the room.

“I know you have your dad with you, and members of the family as well.”