Teenage boy charged with murder of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Aria Thorpe in Weston-super-Mare.

The teenager, who has not been named because of his age, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Avon and Somerset Police was called to Lime Close just before 6.10pm on Monday, where nine-year-old Aria had suffered a single stab wound.

The boy was arrested in Worle a short time later.

Superintendent Jen Appleford said: “This remains an incredibly difficult time for Aria’s family, who we continue to support and update around our investigation.

“It is impossible to adequately describe how traumatic the past 36 hours have been for them and we’d like to reiterate in the strongest possible terms their request for privacy.

“The tragic loss of such a young girl has caused a huge amount of shock and upset, with there being a profound sense of loss felt throughout the community.

“We are working closely with partner agencies and schools across the Weston area to make sure those affected receive access to any support they need.”