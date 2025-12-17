Runner who has not missed a day since 2007 continues streak for cancer charity

A dedicated runner who has laced up his trainers and jogged every day since 2007 is to carry on his streak in the new year for prostate cancer.

Paul Smith, from Easington, County Durham, is taking part in January’s Run the Month: Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK.

The retiree makes an effort when taking part in organised runs, dressing as Forest Gump, Freddie Mercury and World Cup winner Bobby Moore.

Paul Smith, competing in a run, as Freddie Mercury, complete with vacuum cleaner (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

Mr Smith was inspired to run every day by his hero Dr Ron Hill, who completed a daily run for 52 years.

The retiree has not missed a day since January 1 2007, and intends to carry on for as long as possible.

The Prostate Cancer UK event asks runners to cover the 26.2 miles of a marathon during the month of January. They can run, jog, walk or wheel the distance over the course of the month.

Mr Smith said: “Some people knit every day, others do jigsaws, I like to run.

“My hero was Dr Ron Hill, who I would later become good friends with and regularly run with.

“He completed a 52-year 19,032 run streak – so I have a fair way to go.

“Ron died in 2021 and I miss him greatly. Hopefully he lives on in my running.”

Paul grew a beard for months to complete the Forest Gump look (Prostate Cancer UK/PA)

As part of his Forest Gump outfit, Mr Smith grew a beard for five months to give it authenticity.

He shaved his head to look like a monk for a St Cuthbert’s Day run, and took a vacuum cleaner out with him to complete the Freddie Mercury I Want To Break Free outfit.

Mr Smith, who coaches juniors at Crook Athletics Club, said: “I have decided to take on Run the Month: Marathon Edition for Prostate Cancer UK because it’s a wonderful cause for a brilliant charity.

“Over the years I’ve got to know plenty of people affected by this disease, and have run alongside a few too.

“Prostate cancer affects so many men, but also their families and networks as well.

“If I can raise awareness throughout January and get men to understand their risk of prostate cancer then I’ll be happy with that.

Chris Jarrett, director of fundraising at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “We believe no man should die of prostate cancer, a disease which is curable if found early, but prostate cancer is also the only major cancer without a comprehensive screening programme.”