New leader elected at biggest trade union

Andrea Egan has been elected general secretary of the country’s biggest trade union.

In a surprise result, she beat Christina McAnea, who has been leader of Unison since 2021.

She will begin her five-year term of office representing public service workers next month.

She won 58,579 votes compared with 39,353 for Ms McAnea.

Christina McAnea lost the election (Ben Birchall/PA)

The winner is on the left of the Labour movement and has been critical of the Government since it came to office last year.

Ms Egan said: “This result means ordinary Unison members are at long last taking charge of our union.

“We will put faith in members’ decisions and stand up to any employer, politician or Cabinet minister who acts against our interests.

“Together, we will turn Unison into the remarkable force for change it should be. That journey has begun today.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Congratulations to Andrea Egan on her election as general secretary of Unison. I look forward to working with her.

“A huge thank you to Christina McAnea for her outstanding contribution to the Labour and trade union movement.

“She played an important role in securing the landmark Employment Rights Bill and her work has ensured this Labour government will bring in a fair pay agreement to boost the wages of social care workers.”

Mainstream, which is a supporter of Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, said: “This result shows clearly that vast swathes of Labour’s historic coalition feel the Government has fallen out of step with its mainstream.

“By working hand in hand with our partners in the trade union movement, the Labour Party has ushered in huge advances for working people before and it can do so again – but only if the party rediscovers its progressive instincts.

“We look forward to working with Andrea and all those who share our commitment to a more open Labour Party with the energy and ideas to transform the country.”

“We public sector workers are on the frontlines of chronic underfunding, low pay, and outsourcing. We bear the brunt of it all. UNISON’s central task is to change that reality — our reality.