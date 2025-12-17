Kneecap’s Moglai Bap greeted by Irish president during charity run

Kneecap’s Moglai Bap was among dozens of runners who were greeted by Irish president Catherine Connolly in Dublin.

A 10km run to the President’s official residence, Aras an Uachtarain in the Phoenix Park, was organised by Kneecap in aid of charity.

The run began at Dalymount Park, home to Bohemians FC, and was held in aid of the Gaza Food and Play project.

More than 200 runners held Palestine flags, wore Bohs jerseys, and shouted “Free Palestine” as they ran through the rain.

President Catherine Connolly greeted runners (Brian Lawless/PA)

At one point, the runners ran towards a gap in the hedge surrounding the President’s residence and cheered at Ms Connolly, who encouraged them on their journey.

Speaking in Irish, Ms Connolly told Naoise O Caireallain, aka Moglai Bap, to keep going, to which Mr O Caireallain thanked her and said “welcome to the Aras”.

One runner said to Ms Connolly “good on you” and another said “fair play” as they paused to take selfies with her across a gap marking the divide between the public park and the presidential grounds.

Kneecap are performing their second of two sold-out gigs at the 3Arena in Dublin on Wednesday.