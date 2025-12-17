Katie Price’s ex-husband denies rape charges

Katie Price’s former husband has denied raping a 13-year-old girl in 2016.

Kieran Hayler, 38, is charged with three counts of rape and one of sexual assault, reported to have taken place at an address in West Sussex.

At Lewes Crown Court, East Sussex, Hayler, wearing a large navy coat over a white shirt and grey tie, entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Hayler, who has 195,000 followers on Instagram, is set to face a one-week trial on October 6 2026.

Katie Price and then-husband Kieran Hayler (PA)

The defendant married Price – the TV personality and former glamour model known as Jordan – in 2013, but the couple later divorced.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is not part of Hayler’s or Price’s extended families.

Hayler, of West Sussex, remains on bail on the condition that he does not contact the alleged victim.

He will appear in court for a pre-trial review on April 23 next year.