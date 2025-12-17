‘Evil Jesus’ who plotted to kill prosecutor detained indefinitely

A man who claimed to identify as “evil Jesus” during a dark web plot to kill a prosecutor has been detained indefinitely.

Martin Ready, 43, was found guilty of attempting to conspire to murder Darren Harty by using cryptocurrency to pay for a hitman on the dark web following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow last year.

Between May 2021 and September 2022, Ready paid the equivalent of £5,071.24 in Bitcoin and sent instructions for Mr Harty to be shot on a dark website called Online Killers Market, which turned out to be fraudulent.

During the trial, Ready told the court he had suffered from delusions that he was “evil Jesus” and believed the murder of Mr Harty would expose organised crime in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, where Mr Harty’s family owned a pub.

He appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday for sentencing and a review of the interim compulsion order he was placed under having been diagnosed with a “delusional disorder”.

Lady Hood on Wednesday imposed a compulsion order and a restriction order detaining him in hospital indefinitely, having considered reports from two psychiatrists who recommended imposing the orders.

One of them was required to give evidence to the court to explain the recommendation for the restriction order.

Dr Sivakumar Appan, a consultant forensic psychiatrist who treats Ready at the Rowanbank Clinic in Glasgow where he is detained, told the court he believes a restriction order is necessary to protect the public from the risk of “serious harm”.

He said Ready does not believe he is unwell and there is a risk he would not take medication which can help treat his condition if he were not under such an order.

Dr Appan said: “Mr Ready was convicted of an offence which is significant and serious and appears to have occurred within the context of delusional beliefs about the victim, and he has also had delusional beliefs about crime in the Lanarkshire area.”

Advocate depute Michelle Brannagan asked him: “Is there a risk of serious harm to the public if Mr Ready were at large in the community?”

The case called on Wednesday at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Appan replied: “That is correct.”

Ms Brannagan urged the judge to impose both orders.

She said: “Mr Ready has a mental disorder, a delusional disorder. There is medical treatment that will alleviate symptoms and prevent it worsening.

“There is significant risk to Mr Ready and the safety of the public if he is not provided with that treatment.

“A compulsion order is necessary because Mr Ready has limited insight into his illness.”

She added: “Given his continued delusional beliefs there is a significant risk to the public and it is necessary to protect the public from serious harm.”

Ready had denied the charge during the trial and lodged a special defence of lacking criminal responsibility.

The court previously heard the men knew each other from the pub but had not seen each other for years before the plot.

Lady Hood granted a compulsion order authorising that Ready be detained in Rowanbank Clinic and given medical treatment.

She also granted a restriction order which means he will be detained indefinitely, and a non-harassment order banning him from contacting or attempting to contact Mr Harty.

Lady Hood told Ready: “The offence of which you have been convicted is a very serious one. It involved a considerable degree of planning on your part.”

She said she is satisfied a compulsion order is appropriate and a restriction order is necessary “for the protection of the public from serious harm”.