Arrests to be made for chanting ‘globalise the intifada’, police chiefs say

Protesters chanting “globalise the intifada” will now be arrested because the “context has changed” in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, police have said.

The heads of Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police said both forces will “act decisively and make arrests”, adding that the measures were designed to “deter intimidation”.

The decision comes after chief rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis previously said it had to be made clear slogans such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (PA)

Surviving suspect Naveed Akram, 24, has been charged with 15 counts of murder and committing a terrorist attack following the incident in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday.

Akram and his father Sajid, 50, are accused of opening fire on crowds of more than 1,000 people as they celebrated Hanukkah in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach on Sunday evening.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said: “We know communities are concerned about placards and chants such as ‘globalise the intifada’ and those using it at future protest or in a targeted way should expect the Met and GMP to take action.

“Violent acts have taken place, the context has changed – words have meaning and consequence.

“We will act decisively and make arrests.”

Following the attack in Sydney, Sajid Akram was shot dead by police at the scene, and two officers were also non-fatally shot as gunfire was exchanged.

Naveed Akram remains under armed guard in hospital.

Along with the murders, he is accused of 40 counts of causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder, discharging a firearm intending to cause grievous bodily harm, a public display of a prohibited terrorist organisation symbol, and placing an explosive in/near a building with the intent to cause harm.

The first funerals of the victims took place on Wednesday, including that of London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

In their statement, Sir Mark and Sir Stephen said due to the “escalating threat”, both forces will now “recalibrate to be more assertive”.

They said: “We have consistently been advised by the CPS that many of the phrases causing fear in Jewish communities don’t meet prosecution thresholds.

“Now, in the escalating threat context, we will recalibrate to be more assertive.”

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity which provides protection for Jews in Britain, said the announcement comes “not a moment too soon” as they welcomed the “more robust response to violent language on protests”.

A spokesperson said: “This is a necessary and important first step to turning back this tide of violent incitement and we hope that police across the country, and the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), will follow suit.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said police chiefs “may finally be waking up”, adding that they “have finally realised that words and chants have consequences” after “two years of repeatedly excusing genocidal rhetoric and failing to grasp how their inaction was fuelling extremism in this country”.

In the wake of the Bondi attack, Sir Ephraim, who is travelling to Australia in his role as Chief Rabbi to the Commonwealth, told the Press Association: “We have seen on a weekly basis people out in the streets of cities in our country crying slogans which incite hatred – ‘from the river to the sea’, ‘globalise the intifada’.

“What does ‘globalise the intifada’ mean? Well, on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, we discovered what it means. On Bondi Beach, Australians discovered what is meant by those words.

“And the time has come for us to make it absolutely clear that such speech is unlawful. It’s not going to be accepted. It’s gone on for far too long. So much of hate speech has the potential to become translated into hate action.”

Intifada is an Arabic word which means “to shake off”, according to the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU), and the American Jewish Committee describes it as a phrase “used by pro-Palestinian activists that calls for aggressive resistance against Israel and those who support Israel”.

But its meaning is contested, with protesters claiming it is a call to “shake off” colonialism and for a peaceful resistance to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and actions in Gaza.