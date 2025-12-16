Ukraine war at ‘major moment’ but allies must keep pressure up on Putin – Healey

John Healey said the Ukraine war was at a “major moment” after an apparent breakthrough in US-led peace talks, but urged allies to keep up the pressure on Vladimir Putin.

The Defence Secretary told a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), which he chaired alongside German defence minister Boris Pistorius, that they had a “clear-cut” mission to help Ukraine in its fight today while securing peace tomorrow.

The group, which was chaired by the US until Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, brings together around 50 nations committed to providing military support for Kyiv.

It follows a meeting in Berlin on Monday night that saw European leaders including Sir Keir Starmer set out conditions for any peace deal with Russia.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz, left to right, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and French president Emmanuel Macron met in Downing Street earlier this month (Toby Melville/PA)

And US officials reportedly offered Ukraine unspecified security guarantees in the event of an end to hostilities.

“We are at a major moment in this war,” Mr Healey said.

“The US-led push for peace is advancing, and yesterday in Berlin there were signals of a progress in the peace talks which is further advanced than at any time during this war.”

Funding would continue to go to UK troops so they were “ready to deploy when peace comes, with troops on the ground and jets in the air”, he said.

But at the same time, the Russian president continued drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, he added.

“We must step up our support still further, to put pressure on Putin to do a deal, but also to protect the Ukrainians during the winter months,” he said.

The UK has committed £600 million for Ukrainian air defence, which includes providing missiles and automated turrets to shoot down Russian drones over the winter.

More than 1,000 missiles have been delivered to Ukraine since June, and production of new Octopus interceptor drones will soon start in the UK and return thousands of drones back to Ukraine every month, he said.

Mr Healey added: “And our mission is clear-cut: support the fight today, secure the peace tomorrow.

“And if Putin chooses to continue this war into next year, our message to Moscow is clear, the UDCG will only grow stronger, more united and get even more kit into the hands of Ukrainian fighters during 2026.”

On Monday, European leaders said in a joint statement that they and the US had agreed to work together to provide “robust security guarantees” as well as support for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

It included six commitments for any peace deal, including an 800,000-troop limit on the Ukrainian military, deployment of a European multinational force in the country and strong support for Ukraine’s membership of the EU.

A previous draft of the US-backed proposal had suggested limiting Ukraine’s armed forces to 600,000 troops, but the higher figure is more acceptable to Kyiv and only slightly below its current level.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the mission was ‘clear-cut’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Other conditions included a legally binding commitment from allies to come to Ukraine’s aid if it was attacked by Russia again.

But it featured no mention of Ukrainian membership of Nato, and no hard conditions on whether Kyiv should cede territory to Russia, beyond saying this was a decision “for the people of Ukraine”.

Monday’s meeting in Berlin follows almost a year of discussions about a peace deal following US president Mr Trump’s promise to end the war on his first day in office in January.

Moscow has so far resisted calls for a ceasefire, and is strongly opposed to any deal that sees Nato troops deployed in Ukraine.

Russia has also repeatedly pushed for Ukraine to give up territory in any peace deal, with Mr Trump appearing at times to suggest he would support Kyiv surrendering territory in exchange for peace.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said there had been “progress” on an agreement, with the military aspects looking “quite solid”, but added there were some “destructive” elements to the American proposal that should not appear in “new versions”.

He said: “We will do everything possible to find clear answers to questions about security guarantees, territories, and money as compensation for Ukraine to rebuild.”