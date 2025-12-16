Student accused of chanting ‘put the Zios in the ground’ during protest charged

An Oxford student accused of chanting for Gaza to “put the Zios in the ground” at a protest has been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

Samuel Williams, 20, from Oxford, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 27, the Metropolitan Police said.

Video footage was posted online of a man chanting in Whitehall in central London at a Palestine Coalition demonstration on October 11.

Williams was arrested four days later and charged on Tuesday.