Starmer vows to tackle ‘poison’ of antisemitism in UK

Jewish people must not be “cowed by terror”, Sir Keir Starmer said as he vowed to root out antisemitism in the UK.

The Prime Minister, speaking at a Hanukkah reception in No 10, said there needed to be a change in culture, saying: “Antisemitism is not just a problem for Jews, it’s a problem for us all.”

The gathering, which was also addressed by Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, came in the wake of the Bondi Beach massacre in Australia.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis during a reception at Downing Street, to celebrate Hanukkah (Alistair Grant/PA)

Sir Keir said: “We do come together to celebrate Hanukkah but we also come to stand together in solidarity because I know the whole community has been shaken once again, not for the first time, by the abhorrent attack on Bondi Beach.”

He added: “We need to stand together in defence of the Jewish way of life, of the liberties and freedoms that make our British way of life.”

Sir Keir said he was “determined to defeat this poison of antisemitism together”, adding: “We must not be cowed by terror.”

The Prime Minister, whose wife Lady Victoria Starmer is Jewish, said there was a sense that antisemitism was becoming “normalised”.

He said there was a battle “with the extreme right and the extreme left” in politics on the issue.

“We’ve got to defeat all ideologies of hatred against Jews, and that includes Islamist ideologies of hatred towards Jews – a political ideology, it’s distinct from Islam, and it’s abhorrent to the vast majority of Muslims, but we have to address that ideology.

“We have to recognise what it is and call it out for what it is.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer lights a Hanukkah candle (Alistair Grant/PA)

“We’ve got to end the passive acceptance of poisonous words, because we know where poisonous words lead, we’ve seen it over and over again: words here, action over there, and the instilling of fear everywhere.”

Sir Keir promised to tackle antisemitism in wider society in the way he had within Labour when he became the party’s leader.

“I said I would root it out in our party. I’m just as determined as Prime Minister to root it out in our country with you,” he said.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah or the festival of lights, began on Sunday and runs until Monday.

Sir Ephraim, who was heading to Australia after addressing the No 10 event, said: “Our festival of light commenced this year under the clouds of the darkness of the horrific terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney.”