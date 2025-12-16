Rob Reiner’s son Nick Reiner to be charged with murdering his parents

Nick Reiner will be charged with murdering his parents, Hollywood director Rob and his photographer wife Michele, Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said.

The pair were found dead from apparent stab wounds in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, on Sunday.

Their son Nick, 32, was arrested on suspicion of the killing and taken into custody later that night.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Hochman said: “Today, I’m here to announce that our office will be filing charges against Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, actor director Rob Reiner and photographer producer Michele Singer Reiner.

“These charges will be two counts of first degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders.

“He also faces a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, that being a knife.

“These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility parole or the death penalty.

“No decision at this point has been made with respect to the death penalty.”

He added: “Currently, Nick Reiner is being held without bail.”

Mr Hochman said once the charges are filed on Tuesday afternoon and after he has gone through medical clearance, Nick Reiner will be brought to court where he will be arraigned and will enter his pleas.

He added: “Now, prosecuting these cases involving family members are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that this office faces because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes involved.”

Paying tribute to the victims, Mr Hochman said: “Rob Reiner was a brilliant actor and director, an iconic force in our entertainment industry for decades.

“His wife, Michele Singer Reiner was an equally iconic photographer and producer.

“Their loss is beyond tragic, and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice.”

Reiner, who turned 78 in March, has long been one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood and his work includes some of the most memorable films of the 1980s and 1990s, including This Is Spinal Tap, A Few Good Men, When Harry Met Sally and The Princess Bride.