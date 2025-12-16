Relatives of Chinook crash victims have ‘constructive’ meeting with ministers

Relatives of those who died in the 1994 RAF Chinook helicopter crash have had a “constructive” meeting with ministers but say questions remain about why calls for a public inquiry have been rejected.

Twenty-five intelligence experts and four special forces crew were killed when the helicopter crashed on the Mull of Kintyre, en route from RAF Aldergrove in Northern Ireland to Fort George near Inverness, on June 2 that year.

The incident was initially blamed on pilot error before this was overturned in 2011.

Families of the victims are calling for a judge-led public inquiry into the disaster and for all the files – some of which have been sealed for 100 years – to be released.

Family members of victims of the 1994 RAF Chinook before handing in a letter to 10 Downing Street in October (Lucy North/PA)

Representatives of the Chinook Justice Campaign met Lord Vernon Coaker, minister of state for defence, Al Carns, minister for the armed forces, and veterans minister Louise Sandher-Jones in London on Tuesday to present their case.

Speaking after the meeting, Andy Tobias, who was eight when his father Lieutenant Colonel John Tobias, 41, was killed, said: “The meeting was constructive.

“Ministers listened to us, engaged seriously, and we took them through our briefing pack and the evidence we hold.

“We now have a commitment that they will review all of this material in detail, which is welcome.”

Families of the victims previously said they will “see the UK Government in court” after the Prime Minister rejected calls for a judge-led inquiry.

Mr Tobias said the meeting on Tuesday left relatives wondering why their call for an inquiry was knocked back.

He said: “The strong impression we came away with was that some of the evidence we presented was new to them.

“If that is the case, it raises a serious question: what evidence was actually reviewed when our request for a public inquiry was rejected?”

The Chinook Justice Campaign has launched a petition which has been signed by more than 52,000 people calling for a public inquiry, and relatives handed a letter in to Downing Street in October asking for answers.

Susan Phoenix, whose husband Ian was killed, said on Tuesday: “We welcomed the opportunity to meet ministers today, but we have repeatedly asked to meet the Prime Minister, and we continue to do so.

“If the evidence we presented today has not previously been reviewed, then we believe the Prime Minister must look at this personally and reconsider the decision to deny us a public inquiry.”

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood, represented cross-party MPs at the meeting.

She said: “While a constructive meeting, we firmly believe that this case should be the test case for the Government’s commitment to a duty of candour.

“Some of that was on show today – and we hope for a lot more.”

The Ministry of Defence has previously said that the accident has already been the subject of six inquiries and investigations, including an independent judge-led review.

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, Lord Coaker said: “The loss of so many brave and dedicated personnel and civilian staff in the Mull of Kintyre crash was a tragedy.

“Today’s meeting was an opportunity for me and my ministerial colleagues to hear first-hand the concerns of the relatives and campaign group members.

“I recognise the agony of those who lost loved ones and understand that the lack of certainty about the causes of the crash has added to their distress.

“We have committed to continued engagement with the Chinook Justice Campaign.”