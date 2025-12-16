People with allergies should not eat Dubai-style chocolate, warns FSA

People with allergies should not eat Dubai-style chocolate, after a number of products failed to meet UK food standards, the food safety watchdog has warned.

The chocolate products, which typically contain a filling made of pistachio, tahini and shredded filo pastry, have soared in popularity over the past year.

However, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said it has found “several” of these products in the UK which have failed to meet safety and labelling requirements.

Rebecca Sudworth, director of policy at the FSA said “we’ve found that some products contain peanut and sesame that aren’t declared on the label”.

The organisation said it would be “dangerous” for consumers with allergies to buy the bars.

The watchdog said it is reviewing sampling data from products currently on sale to check whether they meet food safety standards.

It added that it is advising consumers with allergies to avoid the Dubai-style chocolate as a precaution until its full results are known.

Ms Sudworth added: “People with an allergy should not eat Dubai-style chocolate.

“If you’re buying a gift for someone who lives with allergies, our advice is to avoid buying these products. This includes all allergies, not just peanut and sesame.

“People without allergies can consume these products, especially where they are supplied by reputable brands and retailers.”

Jessica Merryfield, head of policy and campaigns at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), said: “The legal requirements on this are clear – any food containing allergens needs to be clearly identified and labelled as such to allow consumers to make informed and safe choices.

“To not do this is illegal and also highly dangerous as it makes such foods unsafe to those with food allergies.

“We urge all food businesses, including retailers and importers, to take immediate steps to comply.”