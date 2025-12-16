Government sets out plans to reform licence fee in BBC royal charter review

The Government will look at reforming the licence fee and consider more commercial revenue options for the BBC in plans outlined in its royal charter review.

It comes amid disruption at the BBC following resignations from top executives and a lawsuit from US president Donald Trump, who is seeking up to 10 billion US dollars (£7.5 billion) in damages in response to the editing of a speech he made before the 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The charter sets out the BBC’s public purpose and is the constitutional basis for the corporation, which is predominately funded through the licence fee, paid by UK households who watch TV.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy was launching the charter review (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Culture Secretary has published a Green Paper, setting out potential reforms of the BBC, which “consults on a wide range of options being considered for the future of the BBC”, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said.

The Government will look at whether licence-fee concessions should be updated, options for the BBC to generate more commercial revenues, and options for funding the World Service to support sustainable funding for minority-language broadcasting.

Lisa Nandy, who launched the once-in-a-decade review on Tuesday, said: “We want the BBC to continue to enrich people’s lives, tell Britain’s story and showcase our values and culture at home and overseas, long into the future.

“My aims for the charter review are clear. The BBC must remain fiercely independent, accountable and be able to command public trust. It must reflect the whole of the UK, remain an engine for economic growth and be funded in a way that is sustainable and fair for audiences.

“As a government, we will ensure that this charter review is the catalyst that helps the BBC adapt to a rapidly changing media landscape and secures its role at the heart of national life.”