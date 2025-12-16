George Osborne takes role with ‘most exciting company in the world’ OpenAI

Former chancellor George Osborne is joining artificial intelligence firm OpenAI in the latest of a series of jobs he has had since leaving government.

Mr Osborne will be managing director and head of OpenAI for Countries, based in London.

He said it was the “most exciting and promising company in the world right now” and he will lead its work with governments around the world.

Mr Osborne, chancellor from 2010-16, said the OpenAI for Countries initiative was intended to help “societies around the world share the opportunity this powerful technology brings”.

The former chancellor co-hosts the Political Currency podcast, is chairman of the British Museum, co-president of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership and an adviser to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

He said he was leaving his job as senior managing director at investment bank Evercore to take up the OpenAI role.

In a series of jobs since leaving Parliament in 2017, Mr Osborne had previously been editor of the Evening Standard and held positions with financial firms Blackrock and Robey Warshaw.