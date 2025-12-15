UK chief rabbi warns hate speech can lead to hate action in wake of Bondi attack

Hate speech on the UK’s streets has “gone on for far too long”, the chief rabbi said as he warned the Bondi Beach attack shows how certain chants can “become translated into hate action”.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis said it must be made clear slogans such as “globalise the intifada” are “unlawful”, adding that both the Sydney atrocity and October attack on a Manchester synagogue show the potential consequences of such words.

As chief rabbi to the UK and the Commonwealth, Sir Ephraim will travel to Australia on Tuesday to meet the Jewish community in Sydney – whose “resilience” and “tenacity” he paid tribute to.

Fifteen people – including a 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi – were killed in the shooting on Sunday at one of Australia’s best-known beaches during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration.

One of the two gunmen was shot by police and died.

Sir Ephraim, speaking to the Press Association in London, insisted “nothing’s going to stop us” when it comes to Jewish people celebrating their faith in public spaces.

But he acknowledged that the Jewish community of Australia “right now is hurting very deeply” and spoke of worry and concern felt by British Jews as “the very essence of the values underpinning our civilisation are currently being attacked”.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis warned against hate speech on the UK’s streets (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He told PA: “We have seen on a weekly basis, people out in the streets of cities in our country crying slogans which incite hatred – ‘from the river to the sea’, ‘globalise the intifada’.

“What does ‘globalise the intifada’ mean? Well, on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, we discovered what it means. On Bondi Beach, Australians discovered what is meant by those words.

“And the time has come for us to make it absolutely clear that such speech is unlawful. It’s not going to be accepted. It’s gone on for far too long. So much of hate speech has the potential to become translated into hate action.

“And we certainly are seeing the extent to which hate speech in this country, together with so much hate which is spewed out on social media, creates a culture within which violence can thrive, and that is certainly what we have been seeing.”

Asked if he felt the UK Government could be doing more to challenge antisemitism, the chief rabbi said: “The UK Government is doing a lot, we appreciate what the UK Government is doing. We appreciate what the police forces in this country are doing to protect Jewish people physically.”

But he said it “would be right to guarantee that the law will be enforced in all instances, that the police will crack down on all forms of hate speech, that social media postings will be better regulated” and that the causes of hatred are treated, “not just the symptoms”.

Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones has suggested people should refrain from using chants such as “globalise the intifada” and “from the river to the sea”, telling Sky News that “any chants that are designed to intimidate, call for violence, call for the murder of Jews, are totally unacceptable”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there will be a “more visible security presence” at Hanukkah events in the UK this week, on top of funding and efforts to crack down on antisemitism in the public sector announced after the Heaton Park synagogue attack.

“The Prime Minister is determined to root out this hatred in all parts of life,” the spokesman added.

Sir Ephraim said his cousin and cousin’s wife spent “15 terrifying minutes” hiding under a doughnut stand “while people to their right and left were being killed” during the Sydney attack, but survived.

He said there is a resolute determination of Jewish people to go on celebrating their faith publicly “in the same way as members of other faiths have the right to celebrate their religion in public spaces”.

He added: “We are absolutely determined to guarantee that the wonderful light that does exist within our society will by far eclipse that darkness which threatens us.”

Australian police said a 54-year-old man and his 24-year-old son, named in local media as Sajid and Naveed Akram, were behind the shooting on Sunday.

(PA Graphics)

The parents of fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed who tackled one of the terrorists have described him as a “hero of Australia”.

The 43-year-old is seen fighting a gunman in a video shared widely on social media shortly after the attack.

Sajid Akram was shot by police and died at the scene but Naveed Akram, who was wounded, is expected to survive his injuries and face criminal charges.

Police believe the ages of the dead range from 10 to 87.

Mr Ahmed’s father, Mohamed Fateh al Ahmed, told ABC Australia his son has an “impulse to protect people”, having previously served with the police.

Speaking through a translator, he told the broadcaster his son had gone to have a coffee when he came across the attack.

“My son is a hero, he served with the police and in the central security forces, and he has the impulse to protect people,” he said.

“When he saw people laying on the ground, and the blood everywhere, immediately his conscience and his soul compelled him to pounce on one of the terrorists and to rid him of his weapon.

“I feel pride and honour, because my son is a hero of Australia.”

Mr Ahmed is in hospital with bullet wounds to his arm and hand, but was in “good spirits”, his family previously said.

His mother, Malakeh Hasan al Ahmed, said she was proud of her son, describing him as a “do-gooder”.

NSW premier Chris Minns said his government would pursue prospective gun reform in the wake of the incident, after it was disclosed the 50-year-old gunman belonged to a gun club and legally possessed six firearms.

His sentiments were echoed by Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese, who proposed implementing tougher measures nationwide, including limiting the number of guns a licensed owner can obtain.

Mr Minns said a memorial had been set up at the end of the Bondi Pavilion near the beach. People have been placing flowers there.

People during a vigil outside the Australian High Commission in central London (James Manning/PA)

A gathering is expected on Monday evening at Parliament Square in central London, co-ordinated by the Campaign Against Antisemitism and Chabad UK, in remembrance of those killed.

The Sydney attackers, armed with what police described as “long guns”, opened fire on more than 1,000 people attending a Jewish festival in the Archer Park area of the popular beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday.

The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a celebration in Sydney on the first day of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day Jewish festival of lights, usually observed in December.

British-born Eli Schlanger, 41, who grew up in Temple Fortune, north London, and was assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, has been named as one of those killed.

The youngest victim has been named as 10-year-old Matilda, whose full name was not released. The Harmony Russian School of Sydney said on social media her “memory will remain in our hearts”.

Pope Leo denounced the attack, telling an audience with the donors of the Vatican’s Christmas decorations: “Enough of these forms of antisemitic violence. We must eliminate hatred from our hearts.”

The British Muslim Network condemned the Bondi attack as a “senseless act of violence” and praised Mr Ahmed whose actions it said were “a true reflection of the spirit of Islam rather than the actions of the attackers who took innocent lives through mass shooting”.