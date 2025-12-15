Strong leadership needed against antisemitism, says Little-Pengelly

Stormont’s deputy First Minister has urged all political parties in Northern Ireland to show leadership to eradicate antisemitism.

Emma Little-Pengelly was speaking after 16 people, including a child, died during a terror attack at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Police in Northern Ireland have said they are increasing visibility around locations across the region that represent Jewish communities.

On Sunday evening, First Minister Michelle O’Neill described heartbreaking scenes, and extended her “thoughts, support and solidarity to the families and friends of the victims, to the Jewish community, and to all the people of Sydney”.

Ms Little-Pengelly said her thoughts are with all the family and friends of those killed and injured, describing the attack and others on Jewish communities across the globe as “pure evil”.

She described a very small Jewish community in Northern Ireland, and pledged to do “everything I can” to support them and ensure their safety.

Ms Little-Pengelly said she believes there is antisemitism in Northern Ireland, and it needs “stamped out”.

“I think that there is antisemitism here in Northern Ireland, across Ireland, in the UK, we’ve seen many examples of that in recent years,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

“It’s something that has to be absolutely stamped out.

“We need very, very strong leadership on this.”

While several parties in Northern Ireland have criticised the government of Israel over the war in Gaza, and expressed their solidarity with the people of Palestine, Ms Little-Pengelly said they should make clear there is no case for antisemitism.

“We need to step up, all of the political parties here, all of the MLAs, MPs, must make very clear that there’s no case whatsoever for antisemitism,” she said.

“People need to be watching what they say and how they say that.

“Of course, people will criticise governments, but ultimately it is the antisemitism we’re seeing globally – seeing these attacks, comments being made to people, abuse and other issues right across the globe, and I’m genuinely, incredibly worried about the trajectory of that.”

She added: “My message this morning is very clear: we stand with our small Jewish community here in Northern Ireland.

“I will be working and doing everything that I can to work alongside the PSNI, with my colleagues in the Executive, to do everything that we can to ensure that people can remain safe.

“I know that people, the Jewish community, will feel very apprehensive given this terrible evil. Really poignant the fact that this was a festival that was all about bringing light into darkness, and yet such evil visited upon that with the murder and injuries.”

Superintendent Yvonne McManus said the PSNI acknowledge the “understandable concerns of the local Jewish communities”, and said they have been in contact with them.

“Our thoughts are with them today as they try to process this unfathomable tragedy,” she said in a statement.

“We want to show our support and as such, our focus is on providing proportionate reassurance that supports these communities.

“We have public safety plans in place, which includes providing a visible and reassuring policing presence to Jewish communities and increased passing patrols at a number of locations.

“We have been in contact with members of the Jewish community to provide some reassurance, as well as discussing what more can be done to help communities feel safe through proactive engagement.

“We would always encourage the public to be vigilant and report suspicious behaviour at events or public gatherings to us on 101, or in an emergency always via 999.

“If something doesn’t look or feel right please get in touch, We are here to help, and keep people safe.”