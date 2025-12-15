Sir Keir Starmer: Resident doctors strikes ‘irresponsible’

Sir Keir Starmer has condemned strike action by resident doctors as “irresponsible”.

The Prime Minister said he is “very gutted” that medics have voted to go ahead with walkouts this week.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) rejected a new offer from the Government and will strike for five days from 7am on Wednesday.

Sir Keir, who appeared in front of MPs on the Liaison Committee, said: “It’s irresponsible at any time, particularly at the moment.

“It comes on the back of a very substantial pay increase in the last year or so.

“There’s a deal that we’ve put on the table that could have been taken forward, and so I think it’s irresponsible action by the BMA, and not for the first time.”

The offer from the Government included a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but did not include extra pay.

The BMA said that 83% of resident doctors voted to carry on with strike action while 17% said that the offer was enough.

Turnout was 65%, according to the union.

Resident doctors make up just under half of the medical workforce in England.