Resident doctors to announce whether or not strike will go ahead

Hospitals are set to find out whether up to half the medical workforce will be going out on strike during its busy winter period.

The British Medical Association (BMA) has been consulting resident doctors on whether or not to press ahead with a five-day walkout, which is due to start on Wednesday.

Last week the union put an offer from the Government to members, saying the new deal aims to end the “jobs crisis for doctors in England”.

It opened an online survey for members with results expected later on Monday.

The offer includes a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay.

NHS hospital leaders will be waiting with anticipation to find out the results of the survey.

Health bosses have ordered hospitals to try and maintain at least 95% of pre-planned work, should the strike go ahead, but have conceded that this goal may be more challenging due to winter pressures in the NHS.

The Government has criticised the BMA for the length of time to respond to the offer, saying that it had offered to extend the union’s strike mandate which would have enabled the walkout to be rescheduled to January, should the offer not be accepted by members.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that as a result, patients will experience “unnecessary and avoidable” disruption.

And Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the union “irresponsible” during a visit to Norfolk on Thursday.

Last week the pressure on the NHS was exposed as official data revealed that flu cases in hospitals are at a record level for this time of year.

NHS England aid hospitals were facing the “worst case scenario” after flu cases jumped by more than 55% in a week.

Resident doctors make up just under half of the medical workforce in England.