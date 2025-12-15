Multiple rain warnings including amber ‘danger to life’ in place for parts of UK

An amber rain warning for possible danger to life has come into force in parts of Wales, alongside several yellow warnings across the UK.

Heavy rain is expected in south and south-west Wales, with 50mm to 80mm forecast widely and nearly 100mm in some areas, the Met Office said.

Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded and some communities could be cut off, according to the amber warning that started at 3am and runs until 9pm on Monday.

Yellow rain warnings are in place for parts of north-east, north-west and south-west England, the East Midlands, the West Midlands and Wales.

The Environment Agency (EA) has posted seven warnings saying flooding is expected, including for parts of the Lake District.

There are also 79 active EA alerts saying flooding is possible.

The Met Office said in its amber warning: “Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses (is) likely.

“Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”

It added: “Given the recent wet weather and saturated ground, the likelihood of impacts is higher.”

A yellow rain warning is active for the East Midlands, the West Midlands, north-east and north-west England and parts of Wales until 11.59pm on Monday.

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible in those areas and could cause a danger to life, the Met Office said.

Forecasters warned that heavy rain could cause travel disruption, cut off communities and bring power cuts.

The Met Office posted a yellow rain warning for the South West, including Devon and Plymouth, until 11.59pm on Monday.

Another is in place from 6am on Monday to 3am on Tuesday for north-east England and Yorkshire.

A yellow warning is in force until 3pm on Monday for parts of north-west Wales.

The Met Office said in its amber warning: “Keep yourself and others safe; prepare to avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous road conditions.

“If you must travel, ensure you watch for possible danger and drive cautiously.”