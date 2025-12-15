Injured Bondi gunman likely to survive injuries, police say

The gunman who was injured during the Bondi Beach terrorist attack is likely to survive his injuries, authorities said.

Australian police said a father and son – who have yet to be formally identified – were behind the shooting on Sunday in which 15 innocent people were killed, including a 10-year-old girl and a British-born rabbi, with 38 people still in hospital.

Six people remain in critical conditions with 27 in serious and stable conditions, while police believe the ages of the dead range from 10 to 87.

Two police officers who were injured remain in serious but stable conditions.

A 50-year-old gunman was shot by police and died at the scene while his 24-year-old son suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

At a press conference on Monday afternoon, New South Wales (NSW) state police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the younger gunman is expected to live to face criminal charges.

“We do have a 24-year-old male in hospital at the moment. Based on his medical condition it is likely that person may face criminal charges,” he said.

He added that police were still gathering information about the attackers.

“They are both a father and a son,” he said.

“They have a connection for quite a period of time within Australia. The father has held a firearms licence since 2015.

“At this stage, we know very little about them.”

NSW premier Chris Minns signalled his government would pursue prospective gun reform in the wake of the incident after it was revealed the 50-year-old gunman belonged to a gun club and legally possessed six firearms.

He said: “State gun registry laws need to change and they can change. It does require legislation.

“If you’re not a farmer, if you’re not involved in agriculture, why do you need these massive weapons? They put the public in danger and make life dangerous and difficult for NSW police.

“The granting of a firearms license in perpetuity is clearly not fit for purpose. We will be looking at change.

“I want to make sure that the legislation and reform that we bring to parliament makes a big difference, that’s entirely my intention and my colleagues feel the same way.”

Mr Minns said a memorial had been set up at the rear end of the Bondi Pavilion near the beach with people laying flowers at the site.

He added in a post on X: “I want to be crystal clear that we strongly repudiate antisemitism in all of its forms and there is no tolerance for racism or hatred in NSW or Australia.

“And we will wrap our arms around the Jewish community and let them know that every Australian stands with them.”

The attackers, armed with what police described as “long guns”, opened fire on more than 1,000 people attending a Jewish festival in the Archer Park area of the popular beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday.

The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a celebration in Sydney on the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

British-born 41-year-old Eli Schlanger, who grew up in Temple Fortune, north London and was assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi, has been named as one of those killed.

Father-of-two Ahmed al Ahmed, from Sydney, was hailed a hero for tackling one of the gunmen before wrestling his weapon away from him.

Video shared on social media shows the gunman then backing away.

Mr al Ahmed’s family said the 43-year-old fruit shop owner remains in hospital with bullet wounds to his arm and hand, but was in “good spirits” as they hailed him a “hero”.

Police earlier said that two “active” explosive devices were taken away by a bomb disposal unit and “rendered safe”, while properties in the Campsie and Bonnyrigg areas of the city had been searched.

A third explosive device was found at the Bondi scene on Monday and taken for forensic investigation, police said.

Mr Lanyon said reports that a black Isis flag was draped over the attacker’s car “would form part of the investigation”.

He also said one of the offenders had been known to authorities but there had been no “specific threat” and police were confident there was not a third person involved in the attack.

In a post on X on Monday afternoon, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the “courage” of on and off-duty police officers who attended the incident.

He said: “The dedication and commitment of police officers was on full display last night, when off-duty officers turned up to Bondi to help.

“They are the best of Australia. I received a briefing at Bondi Police Station and was able to thank many Officers personally.

“Thank you to all our police for your courage and your service.”

In a message to the people of Australia, the King said he was “appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack”.

In a personal signed message on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: “Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief.

“We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers. W & C.”

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said the Metropolitan Police are increasing officers’ visibility in Jewish communities before any Hanukkah events.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day festival usually observed in December.

The Prime Minister is understood to have been in touch with Mr Albanese and the CST (Community Security Trust), a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told any British people caught up in the shooting to contact the British consulate for support.