Charity Commission opens inquiry into Presbyterian Church over safeguarding

The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into the Presbyterian Church in Ireland following safeguarding failings.

Former Presbyterian moderator Rev Trevor Gribben stood down earlier this year after a review found “serious and significant failings” in central safeguarding functions from 2009 to 2022.

It emerged that failures included situations where the church did not respond when people who had suffered harm sought help and instances where offenders returned to worship in church but were “inadequately monitored”.

A police investigation remains active.

The church is set to hold a special General Assembly later this week.

On Monday, the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland announced it has launched a statutory inquiry into the Presbyterian Church in Ireland and all its component elements.

The commission said the inquiry is its highest level of investigation, and reflects the serious nature of the concerns raised.

It is to formalise the process for the commission to work closely with the charity’s trustees to ensure the safeguarding and governance issues identified are addressed and appropriate remedial steps put in place.

Chief executive of the commission Frances McCandless said safeguarding is “fundamental to maintaining public trust in charities”.

“Every charity must make the safety and wellbeing of those they serve their highest priority,” she said.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed its ongoing investigation into safeguarding concerns connected to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland remains active.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck (Liam McBurney/PA)

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said police are working closely with the Charity Commission.

“We are aware of the announcement by the Charity Commission regarding the opening of a statutory inquiry,” he said.

“As previously confirmed, the police service has an ongoing investigation into safeguarding concerns connected to the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. This work remains active and will not be affected by the Charity Commission’s inquiry processes.

“Safeguarding is a priority for the police service. We take any information suggesting risk or potential criminality extremely seriously.

“We are working closely with the Charity Commission and with other statutory and community safeguarding partners.

“This co-ordinated approach ensures that any concerns raised are fully examined and that appropriate steps are taken to address any criminality and to protect those who have been harmed and need help and support to access a wide range of services.

“We would encourage anyone who has been affected, or anyone who has information that may assist police, to come forward. Dedicated specialist officers are available to ensure victims can access the criminal justice system and provide advice and support where necessary.

“Anyone with concerns can contact our dedicated team via email: PCIenquiry@psni.police.uk or by phoning 101.”