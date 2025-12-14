Two arrested and 13 injured following shooting incident at Bondi Beach

Two people have been arrested following a shooting incident at a popular beach in Sydney, Australia.

New South Wales Police warned the public of a developing incident at Bondi Beach on Sunday, where two people with guns reportedly opened fire on beachgoers.

People were advised to avoid the area and take shelter as police responded to the incident.

“Two people are in police custody at Bondi Beach; however, the police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,” NSW Police Force said in a statement published on X.

A Jewish Hanukkah celebration had reportedly started in the area of the shooting, according to ABC News – although there has been no official confirmation that this event was a target.

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day festival of light.

Bondi Beach is popular with tourists and expats.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she would speak with her Australian counterpart later on Sunday about the incident on Bondi Beach.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: “I’ve just seen the breaking news as I’ve arrived into the studio here this morning.

“I can fully understand the anxiety this might be causing people here at home about relatives over in Australia, but first and foremost, our thoughts must be with the victims of this attack in Australia and with with the Australian people as well.

“We will obviously watch closely as details emerge of what exactly has happened, and I’ll be talking to my Australian counterpart later on today.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “The scenes in Bondi are shocking and distressing.

“Police and emergency responders are on the ground working to save lives. My thoughts are with every person affected.

“I just have spoken to the AFP commissioner and the NSW premier.

“We are working with NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed.

“I urge people in the vicinity to follow information from the NSW Police.”