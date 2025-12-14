Historic Spey Viaduct collapses into river

The 140-year-old Spey Viaduct has collapsed into the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

Photographs showed the structure, which was built in the 1880s as a railway bridge, collapsed into the River Spey in Moray.

It collapsed on Sunday morning and will be assessed by engineers.

Also known as the Garmouth Viaduct, the iron girder bridge has been used as a walking route in recent years.

MSP Richard Lochhead, who represents Moray, said: “The local community will be heartbroken by the collapse of the much-loved Spey Viaduct, which is not only an iconic structure but also incredibly popular with walkers, cyclists, and tourists.

“I’m now in touch with Moray Council seeking answers around when and by whom the structure was last checked, and what happens next with regards to the future of the bridge.”

Councillor Shona Morrison added: “I was incredibly saddened to hear the news about the collapse of the Spey Viaduct. The viaduct holds such a special place in my family’s heart, it is devastating to see the collapse of such a well-loved and iconic landmark.”

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “Please note the closure of the Garmouth Viaduct, on the NCN1 route, until further notice.

“Due to a partial collapse, the Garmouth viaduct over the River Spey and immediate surrounding area is closed until further notice.

“Our engineers are aware and will assess the situation before further detail can be provided.

“Members of the public and media are asked to keep their distance from the rest of the bridge structure.

“Do not pass the police cordon in place and do not climb on any part of the bridge – thank you for your co-operation.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.