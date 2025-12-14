Authorities ‘not aware’ of any Irish citizens caught up in Bondi attack

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs is “not aware” of any citizens who have been “impacted directly” the gun attack on Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

In a statement on Sunday morning, Helen McEntee said: “Our consulate in Sydney is continuing to monitor events and will remain in close contact with Irish citizens and the community locally.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said she was in “shock and horror” at the antisemitic attack on a Jewish community celebrating the first day of their Hanukkah festival of lights.

She added: “All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones and the people of Australia.”

New South Wales Police confirmed at least 12 people have been killed in the attack which was targeted at the Jewish community.

In a statement on the social media site X, the Taoiseach said he “shocked and appalled” by a gun attack.

Micheal Martin said: “Our prayers go to the families and friends of those lost, the injured, first responders, and people of Australia at this distressing time.

“Such hate and violence can never be tolerated.”

Taniste Simon Harris said he was “horrified” by the incident.

In a social media post he said: “Our thoughts are with all those impacted and their families, with the people of Australia and the Jewish community during this time of profound pain.

“The spectre of hate and violence must never be tolerated.”