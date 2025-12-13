Two people dead in house fire after explosion in garden – police

Two people have died in a house fire following reports of an explosion in the garden, police said.

Emergency services were called to the property in Heol Fawr, Nelson, Caerphilly, south Wales, at 6.10pm on Friday.

Gwent Police confirmed that police officers and firefighters from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

A force spokesman said: “Two people have sadly been pronounced dead at the scene and their family has been informed.

“The incident is ongoing and the road is currently closed.

“Diversions are in place to ensure your safety.

“Please find an alternative route for your journey.

“If you live locally, please ensure all doors and windows are closed.”

Emergency services at the scene (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

Forensic teams were at the two-storey property on Saturday.

The road, close to the centre of the village of Nelson, remained cordoned off around the house.

Neighbours described seeing the home on fire, with an extensive response from emergency services on Friday.

The Tylers Arms pub, which is next door to the site of the blaze, posted on social media to say it was unable to open while police carry out their investigation.