Specialist teams for all police forces under violence against women’s strategy

Specialist rape and sex offences investigators will be introduced to every police force as part of reforms to be introduced under the Government’s violence against women and girls (Vawg) strategy.

Teams to deal with such crimes will be set up by 2029 to replace an outdated system to better support victims and crack down on rapists and sex offenders.

The Home Secretary announced the changes ahead of the Vawg strategy launch expected next week.

It comes as ministers have vowed to halve violence against women and girls in the next 10 years but have faced criticism over delays to publishing the plan.

On Tuesday, chairs of the Home Affairs Committee, Justice Committee and Women and Equalities Committee wrote to ministers over concerns from Vawg groups, including the delay is creating “significant uncertainty” across the sector and sending a message Vawg is “not a government priority”.

Bruising on a person’s leg (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But announcing the move, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “This Government has declared violence against women and girls a national emergency.

“For too long, these crimes have been considered a fact of life.

“That’s not good enough.

“We will halve it in a decade.

“Today we announce a range of measures to bear down on abusers, stopping them in their tracks.

“Rapists, sex offenders and abusers will have nowhere to hide.”

Under the strategy, domestic abuse protection orders, which have been trialled over the last year, will be rolled out across England and Wales.

Under the orders, courts can set conditions for as long as needed to protect victims of all forms of domestic abuse, including economic, coercive behaviour, stalking and “honour”-based violence.

Perpetrators could be subjected to tagging or behaviour change programmes under the stronger, more flexible measures and those who breach the orders could face up to five years in prison.

The Government has previously said the measures will be rolled out nationwide but no date has been given.

Nearly £2 million will also be invested into a network of officers to target violence against women and girls online.