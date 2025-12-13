Met Police will not investigate recent Andrew accusations, force says

The Metropolitan Police has decided not to launch a criminal investigation into reports that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre.

In October The Mail On Sunday claimed the former Duke of York, the King’s brother, passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his close protection officer in 2011, and asked him to investigate as part of a smear campaign against his accuser.

Now Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott has said the force will not launch an investigation, after assessing the claims.

In a statement on Saturday she said: “Following recent reporting suggesting that Mr Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked his Met Police close protection officer to carry out checks on Ms Giuffre in 2011, the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) has carried out a further assessment.

“This assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct.

“The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter.

“To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation.

“In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action.

“As with any other matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention, including in any information resulting from the release of material in the US, we will assess it.”