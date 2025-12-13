Kate visits cancer remembrance garden after King shares treatment news

The Princess of Wales has visited a remembrance garden that raises money for a cancer charity.

Kate’s trip to the Ever After Garden in Chelsea comes days after the King announced his cancer treatment is being reduced in the new year.

The central London garden features 30,000 illuminated white roses, with visitors encouraged to make a donation and dedicate a rose to a loved one.

Since it was founded in 2019, £1.6 million has been raised for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

During her visit, Kate dedicated a rose and spoke to some of the volunteers.

Alongside a video posted on social media, she said: “Thank you to all those who have contributed to the Ever After Garden, which raises vital funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

“Every flower, every light, is a memory held together, an illumination of shared love, remembrance, and hope.”

Charles has been receiving cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, believed to be weekly visits to the London Clinic, but these sessions are to be significantly cut back.