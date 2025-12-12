Tributes paid to four-year-old Tadgh Farrell killed in fire attack on home

A four-year-old boy killed in a fire attack on a home in Co Offaly has been remembered as having a “smile that could light any room”.

Four-year-old Tadgh Farrell was visiting his grandmother and grand-aunt Mary Holt in the Castleview Park area of Edenderry, Co Offaly when the home was attacked shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday, December 6.

Tadgh and Ms Holt, 60, were discovered dead in the front room of the house where the fire had been deliberately started, gardai said.

Tadgh’s grandmother was also taken to hospital for treatment of serious burn injuries.

On Wednesday, gardai released CCTV footage of the attack that appears to show two hooded individuals smash a window before lighting an object on fire and throwing it into the property.

Pictures are presented to family members at the funeral of Tadgh Farrell (Brian Lawless/PA)

As the boy’s funeral was held on Friday, hundreds of people lined the street as the hearse carrying the coffin approached the church.

The cortege stopped briefly while three people on motorbikes performed burnouts on the roadway.

Later inside the church, Tadgh’s small white coffin was topped with flowers and accompanied by two pictures of the child, including one of him on a dirt bike.

Reading out a message from Tadgh’s mother Shannon Farrell, Father Greg Corcoran said: “My sweet Tadgh, you were only four years old but you filled a lifetime’s worth of love into those years.

Tadgh Farrell (Family handout/An Garda Siochana)

“You had a smile that could light any room, a laugh that made even the heaviest days feel lighter, and a spirit so bright that everyone who met you felt it.

“You taught us what joy really looked like, you taught us what love really feels like, you taught us how precious every moment can be.

“I love you Tadgh, rest gently my sweet little boy, my only boy.

“I will find you in every bit of sunshine.”

Earlier in the the service, Fr Corcoran said: “Today we gather in sadness, we gather in shock to make our farewells to Tadgh.

“It was only this day last week that Tadgh was looking forward to The Late Late Toy Show.

“Today we gather at St Mary’s to make our farewell to Tadgh, that he may be at peace.”

Fr Corcoran said the community was “gathering with broken hearts” and “carrying a grief that’s just too heavy”.

He said Tadgh was a “beautiful young boy” that was “full of life” and who had been “taken away that makes no sense”.

The altar candle was lit in honour of Tadgh and Ms Holt, as well as in support of their families.

Prayers were also offered for the full recovery of Tadgh’s grandmother Pauline who was injured in the attack.

Through a message delivered by Fr Corcoran, Tadgh’s uncle Dylan said his nephew was “loved deeply” as he recalled “precious memories” of the boy’s “excitement and determination”.

“Losing you has left a space in our lives that nothing can fill but as we grieve, we also remember the light he brought into the world, his enthusiasm, his stubbornness, his love.

“All of it stays with us today.

“We say goodbye to Tadgh far too soon, but we also say thank you.

“Thank you Tadgh for the memories, thank you for the laughter, thank you for the love you gave without even realising it.”

He added: “May your rest in peace, my little man, my best friend, my nephew – today, tomorrow, and always your uncle Dyl.”

The priest also read another message from Tadgh’s grandmother, “nanny Farrell”: “My grandson baby Tadgh, I will forever think of the little things with you.

“Like when you would say ‘I love you, Nanny’, and I would say ‘I love you’.

“I would laugh and say: ‘What harm you doing now, Tadgh’ and five minutes later you’d be up to mischief again.

“Love and lots of love from nanny Farrell.”

The service ended as the coffin was taken out while Iris by The Goo Goo Dolls played.

Ms Holt’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.