Searches carried out in investigation into fatal arson attack in Edenderry

Gardai are carrying out searches as part of an investigation into the deaths of a four-year-old boy and his grand-aunt in an arson attack.

Four-year-old Tadhg Farrell was visiting his grandmother and grand-aunt Mary Holt in the Castleview Park area of Edenderry, Co Offaly, when the home was attacked shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday.

Tadhg and Ms Holt, 60, were discovered dead in the front room of the house where the fire had been deliberately started, gardai said.

Hundreds of people took part in a candlelit vigil on Wednesday night (Bairbre Holmes/PA)

Tadhg’s grandmother, who has not been named, is receiving treatment in hospital for burn injuries.

On Friday morning, gardai carried out three searches at domestic residences in Co Kildare and Co Offaly.

A spokesperson said: “An Garda Siochana continues to appeal to any person with any information on this violent fatal incident to speak with investigating gardai.”

On Wednesday, gardai released CCTV footage of the attack which appears to show two hooded individuals smash a window before lighting an object and throwing it into the property.

Hundreds of people took part in a candlelit vigil on Wednesday night in memory of the victims.

Tadhg’s funeral will take place later on Friday.