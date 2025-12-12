Photograph of Andrew among latest release of images from Epstein estate

A photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is among the latest release of images from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Nineteen pictures were shared by Democrats on the US’s House Oversight Committee on Friday, which are separate from the case files with the Department of Justice.

Featured in the most recent batch is an image of a suited Andrew standing in a room next to Microsoft magnate Bill Gates, as well as a photo of Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson on a beach with Epstein and another man.

No captions or context have been provided for any of the images.

Sir Richard Branson was photographed with Epstein and another man on a beach (US House Oversight Committee Democrats/PA)

Andrew has made headlines in recent months over his association with Epstein, with the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

The former duke has for many years faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his disastrous Newsnight interview but the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the US government’s release of documents from Epstein’s estate, has brought fresh focus on Andrew recently.

American politicians have criticised the former prince for his “silence” after he missed a deadline last month to respond to their request to sit for an interview about Epstein.

Claims about Sir Richard have also linked him to Epstein previously.

US president Donald Trump was photographed standing with six women (US House Oversight Committee Democrats/PA)

Last year, Sarah Ransome, a victim of Epstein who claimed the paedophile financier made sex tapes of Andrew and Sir Richard, repeated her allegation that “there are videos that exist”.

At the time, a Virgin Group spokeswoman said on behalf of Sir Richard: “In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had ‘invented’ the tapes.

“We can confirm that Sarah Ransome’s claims are baseless and unfounded.”

In the 2019 New Yorker article, the author, Connie Bruck, says: “Ransome told me that she had invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour, and to make him believe that she had ‘evidence that would come out if he harmed me’.”

The Press Association has contacted both Andrew’s and Sir Richard’s representatives on Friday.

US president Donald Trump also featured in the latest release of images, with one black-and-white photo showing him standing with a group of six women whose faces are blacked out.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.