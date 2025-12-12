Days without migrant boat crossings nears longest stretch in seven years

The number of days since migrants were last recorded arriving in the UK after crossing the Channel is on the eve of becoming the longest stretch of its kind in seven years.

The most recent date on which people reached the English coast on completing the journey by boat was November 14, according to the latest Home Office data.

Since then, no migrants have been recorded arriving in the country, up to and including December 11 – a period of 27 days.

If no migrants arrive on Friday December 12, this would increase to 28 days, which would be the longest uninterrupted run since autumn 2018.

December is traditionally one of the quietest months for Channel crossings, with a combination of low temperatures, poor visibility, less daylight and stormy weather making the journey particularly difficult.

The most arrivals ever recorded in the month of December is 3,254, in 2024.

A period of 28 days in a row with no Channel crossings would represent the longest spell without arrivals since the 48-day gap from September 2 to October 19 2018 inclusive.

This year looks likely to see the second highest annual number of migrants arriving in small boats since data was first reported in 2018.

The all-time high is 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

The most recent occasion where migrants were recorded as arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel was November 14 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The total for 2025 currently stands at 39,292, which is already more than in any other year except 2022, but would require 6,483 arrivals between now and the end of December to set a new record.

The Government has stepped up efforts in recent months to deter migrants from making the journey across the Channel, but the measures are not expected to have an impact until next year.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy met on Wednesday with ministers from member states signed up to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), who all agreed to consider reforming the treaty and tackle illegal migration within the existing legal framework.

The move to work with European counterparts over Article 3 of the ECHR – the protection against torture and inhuman treatment – follows asylum reforms announced by the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood last month, in a bid to also make it easier to deport people from the country.

Ms Mahmood confirmed changes will be brought forward seeking to make refugee status in the UK temporary, subject to reviews every 30 months, and to send refugees home if their country is deemed safe.

Meanwhile, the Government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act became law earlier this month, which allows law enforcement agencies to use counter terror-style powers to crack down on people-smuggling gangs.