Charles set to give recovery update in cancer campaign video message

The King has recorded a video message in support of the Stand Up To Cancer campaign and it is thought will give an update about his own recovery journey.

Charles’s pre-recorded message, which will stress the importance of cancer screening programmes to help early diagnosis, will be broadcast on Friday evening as part of the joint campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

There has not been an official update about the King’s state of health for some time but in May, during a brief discussion with a well-wisher about his wellbeing, said “I’d like to think I’m on the better side (of my cancer journey).”

The King attending an advent service at Westminster Abbey this week (Chris Jackson/PA)

A week-long series of fundraising events and celebrity challenges to raise awareness about screening and generate support for those with cancer and their families will culminate in a night of live comedy and entertainment on Channel 4 on Friday evening.

Highlights include Davina McCall, who recently revealed she has been treated for breast cancer, presenting a live show from a cancer clinic at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, following patients through crucial moments from test results to treatment, and a special Celebrity Gogglebox.

The King’s message will broadcast at 8pm just before McCall’s show begins and was recorded during the last week of November in Clarence House’s morning room.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced on February 6 last year and he postponed all public-facing engagements for a period.

The previous month, Charles spent three nights in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate, during which time his cancer – not prostate cancer – was discovered. The exact disease has not been disclosed.

Charles bids farewell to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender as they depart from Windsor Castle during their state visit last week (Aaron Chown/PA)

After his cancer diagnosis was announced the King postponed all public-facing engagements but continued with his duties as head of state behind palace walls, conducting audiences and Privy Council meetings.

Charles marked his return to in-public royal events in April that year by visiting University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London with the Queen and spoke of his “shock” at being diagnosed when he chatted to a fellow cancer patient.

He sympathised with Lesley Woodbridge as she underwent chemotherapy alongside many others in a day unit, telling her: “It’s always a bit of a shock, isn’t it, when they tell you?”

The King has been receiving his cancer treatment as an outpatient since early February 2024, believed to be weekly sessions at the London Clinic.

Charles stepped up his workload at the start of the year following positive progress with his cancer care and that has continued, despite what a source described at the time as a “minor bump” of spending a short stay in hospital after experiencing temporary cancer treatment side effects in March.

A few months later in May during an away day to Bradford, the King was asked by florist Safeena Khan about his health and replied with a thumbs-up and told her “I’d like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]”.