Bestselling author Joanna Trollope has died aged 82

Author Joanna Trollope has died at the age of 82.

The bestselling author died peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire on Thursday, her daughters Antonia and Louise said.

Trollope was best known for her novels set in rural middle England and focused on domestic life and relationships, including The Rector’s Wife, Marrying The Mistress, Other People’s Children and Second Honeymoon.

Author Joanna Trollope after she was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Her literary agent James Gill said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Joanna Trollope, one of our most cherished, acclaimed and widely enjoyed novelists.

“Joanna will be mourned by her children, grandchildren, family, her countless friends and – of course – her readers.”

Her writing was once dubbed Aga Sagas, a term which the author strongly disliked and described as “patronising”.

She previously told the Press Association: “That was a very unfortunate phrase and I think it’s done me a lot of damage.

“It was so patronising to the readers too.”

Writer Joanna Trollope, announces the shortlist for the Orange Prize for Fiction (Lewis Whyld/PA)

The English writer rose to fame following the release of her 1991 novel, The Rector’s Wife which was later adapted for TV starring Scottish actress Lindsay Duncan and Jonathan Coy.

With over 40 novels to her name, her work tackled a range of topics from affairs, blended families and adoption, to parenting and marital breakdown.

Her most recent novel, Mum & Dad, published in 2020, was about three siblings, and their partners and children, who come together at their parent’s home in Gibraltar after their father has a stroke, to work out how they are going to look after their mother and keep the father’s wine business going.

In 1996, Trollope was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to literature and later made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2019.

She went on to chair a number of award ceremonies including the Costa Book Awards, formerly Whitbread Prize, the Orange Prize for Fiction and the BBC National Short Story Award.