Village Christmas tree cut down hours after lights switch on

A Christmas tree that has stood in a village for more than a decade has been cut down just hours after its lights were switched on.

The tree in Shotton Colliery, Co Durham, was chopped down between 10pm and 11pm on Wednesday, causing “huge upset”, according to Durham Police.

The force, which believes it was felled deliberately, is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The tree has stood in the village for more than 10 years (Durham Police/PA)

Pc David Allan, from Peterlee Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “This was a disgusting act of mindless vandalism, which has caused huge upset throughout the village at a time when our community should be coming together.“We are treating this incident extremely seriously, and we will deal with anyone responsible as robustly as the law allows.

“This behaviour has no place in our community. Someone knows something – please help us find who is responsible.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to contact Pc Allan via email at david.allan2@durham.police.uk, quoting crime reference number CRI00653425.