Transatlantic cable equipment and gnome garden among heritage protected in 2025

Transatlantic cable equipment, an Arts and Crafts garden with gnomes and elves and an “exceptionally” rare shipwreck are among the unusual heritage protected in 2025.

Government heritage agency Historic England has highlighted 19 of the most remarkable buildings and places given new or updated listed status this year – from a neolithic burial mound in the Yorkshire Dales to Second World War “dragon’s teeth” anti-tank defences in Surrey.

So-called dragon’s teeth in Thorneycroft Wood, Guilford, Surrey, are now protected (Historic England Archive/PA)

Buildings protected in 2025 include the post-war Renold Building at the University of Manchester, a gothic-style private Catholic chapel in Herefordshire, and a former Victorian ironmongers specialising in Norwegian ice skates.

They are joined by more unusual sites including Victorian guide posts to help early motorists in Cheshire, and coal duty boundary posts in Essex linked to a tax on coal to fund London’s development after the Great Fire in 1666.

Also listed is rare dockside equipment in Greenwich linked to the first successful transatlantic phone cable which allowed simultaneous phone calls between Britain and North America from the 1950s, and a very rare shipwreck known as the pin wreck off Dorset’s coast.

The pin shipwreck, located off St Albans Head, Dorset, is now a scheduled monument (Historic England Archive/PA)

Arts and Crafts gardens including one in the Tees Valley including terracotta gnomes, pixies and elves and a secret garden, and another in Essex with garden rooms, a sunken rockery and bowling green, have also been protected.

Bude Storm Tower, or “the Pepperpot”, in Cornwall, is among the heritage getting its list entry updated this year, after being moved for a second time in its history due to coastal erosion, while Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral has been upgraded from Grade II* to Grade I status.

A rare working smock mill in Kent, Draper’s Windmill, has been upgraded from Grade II to the higher Grade II* listing.

Draper’s Windmill in Margate, Kent, has been upgraded to Grade II* listing (Historic England Archive/PA)

Heritage minister Baroness Twycross said: “Britain’s heritage is as varied as it is brilliant, with each of these buildings playing a part in shaping our national story over the centuries.

“This year alone we have protected 199 heritage sites, from neolithic cairns in the Yorkshire Dales to the fabulous Catholic cathedrals in the heart of Liverpool.

“I’m proud that we’re safeguarding our rich history so future generations can continue to enjoy it.”

In total, 199 sites were added to the National Heritage List for England in 2025, including 173 listings of buildings, 21 scheduled monuments and five parks and gardens, while 129 amendments were made to existing listings.