Suspects sought after more than 600 artefacts stolen from museum collection

More than 600 artefacts relating to the British Empire and Commonwealth have been stolen from Bristol Museum’s collection.

Avon and Somerset Police said a group of four unknown men gained entry to a building in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol between 1-2am on September 25.

The force, which released CCTV images of four people officers want to speak to, said more than 600 artefacts of “various descriptions” were taken by the offenders.

The CCTV was captured on September 25 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detective Constable Dan Burgan, the officer in the case, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city.

“These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.

“So far, our inquiries have included significant CCTV inquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking with the victims.”

The four men are described as white (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The British Empire and Commonwealth Collection at Bristol Archives documents the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times.

It includes the household belongings, souvenirs, photographs and papers or British people who lived and worked in the colonies.

There are around 2,000 items in the film collections dating from 1920 to the 1970s, with footage from India and countries in Africa, and around 500,000 photographs dating from the 1860s to the 1970s.

On the Bristol Archives website, it lists key collections as “the African photographs of the writer Elspeth Huxley, the Crown Agents Railway archive and Charles Trotter’s collection of negatives from 1950s Nairobi”.

“Many of the less well-known collections from amateur photographers are equally significant in depicting untold stories of life in the empire,” the website adds.

The building targeted is in the Cumberland Road area of Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

The four men pictured are described as white.

One was of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers and black trainers.

The second man was of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

The third male wore a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts and white trainers and appeared to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

Finally, the fourth man was of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

Anyone who recognises the men or has seen any of the possible items being sold online is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 5225269603.