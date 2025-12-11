Nationwide boss Dame Debbie Crosbie to become next women in finance champion

Nationwide chief executive Dame Debbie Crosbie has been appointed by the Chancellor as the new women in finance champion, replacing Aviva boss Dame Amanda Blanc when she steps down after five years in the role.

Dame Amanda hands over role on January 1 after a tenure in which female representation in senior finance positions lifted from 32% to 36%.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves praised Dame Amanda’s “exceptional leadership” over the past five years.

She said: ““When I became Chancellor, I said my time in office would be a success if more young women and girls knew there should be no ceiling on their ambition and no limit to what they can achieve.

“The Women in Finance Charter is a key tool to achieve that progress.

“I thank Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past five years, and look forward to working with Debbie as she takes on the mantle.”

Dame Amanda Blanc steps down after five years as the UK’s women in finance champion (Aviva/PA)

The Treasury’s women in finance charter covers more than 440 firms and strives to increase the number of women in senior leadership roles to boost the productivity and growth of UK financial services.

Dame Amanda said she was “incredibly proud” of the progress made during her time as women in finance champion.

She said: “There is still plenty more to do to reach parity and I know that Debbie will be a powerful driving force in bringing about further progress and ensuring even more talented women are given the opportunities they deserve to thrive and lead.”

Dame Debbie joined Nationwide in June 2022 as the building society’s first female chief executive in its 175-year history.

She was appointed a Dame Commander of the British Empire in June 2025 for services to the financial sector.

The Nationwide chief said: “When women succeed in business they inspire the next generation and ensure economic growth is sustainable and inclusive.

“The charter is key to driving even more growth in financial services and harnessing all of the sector’s skills and talents.”