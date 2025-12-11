Man fired live ammunition through window amid ‘personal dispute’, court told

A convicted criminal fired three rounds of live ammunition through a window after a personal dispute “escalated”, a court has heard.

Nicky Robertson, 39, pleaded guilty to targeting the property in Edinburgh in March this year when the case called at the city’s High Court on Thursday.

The court heard the police inquiry into the case was part of a wider operation investigating a suspected gang feud following violent incidents in the city.

Robertson admitted he “culpably and recklessly” fired a Glock handgun, shooting three rounds of live ammunition through the ground-floor window of a property in Niddrie Marischal Crescent to the danger of anyone inside on March 20 this year.

Robertson, who has previous convictions for attempted murder and assault, also pleaded guilty to three firearms charges relating to illegal possession of a handgun and three live rounds of ammunition in the spring this year.

Advocate depute John Keenan KC told the court a neighbour raised the alarm and dialled 999 at 3.02am on March 20 after hearing three loud bangs in the street.

He said: “Police attended and saw three small circular holes in the ground-floor window. They also recovered three gold-coloured bullet casings on the road outside.

“They entered the property, which was unlocked, but found it empty. They saw bullet holes in the living room wall and kitchen door.”

Police managed to contact the person living in the property who said he was home alone when the shooting happened and his children were staying elsewhere, the court heard.

Mr Keenan said: “He allowed the police to search his home but would provide no further information.”

A video clip was played in court which showed a man in dark clothing running towards the property and firing three shots.

After the incident, Robertson’s home in South Queensferry was searched under warrant and four mobile phones were seized, but he was not arrested at that time.

An image recovered from one of the phones showed Robertson holding a black Glock-style handgun.

Mr Keenan told the court that on April 17 2025, police investigations into two fire-raising incidents led them to search a property in Crewe Road Gardens, Edinburgh.

A black binbag was found under the sofa which contained a Glock handgun, three bullets and a magazine.

Mr Keenan said forensic analysis of the handgun provided a positive match with the casings recovered at Niddrie Marischal Crescent.

Robertson’s address was searched again on April 24 and he was arrested, the court heard.

Mark Stewart KC, representing Robertson, entered guilty pleas to all four charges on behalf of his client, who appeared by videolink from prison.

He said it is important to note the incident was to do with a “personal dispute”.

Mr Stewart told the court: “The background is in relation to a former friendship which went wrong a few years ago.

“There has been ongoing animosity towards the householder.

“The accused accepts he escalated matters beyond anything which is in any way acceptable.”

He said Robertson is a father with children from a previous relationship, who he sees.

Lord Weir adjourned the case until January for background for reports.

He told Robertson: “The charges to which you have pleaded guilty and the circumstances in which they occurred are matters of very real public concern.

“It would be open to me to sentence you today but I do not wish to do so without a full background report into your circumstances and attitude towards this offence.”

He adjourned the case until January 14 at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said they were able to recover the gun involved in the crime as part of Operation Portaledge, their investigation into gang violence around Edinburgh and Glasgow involving well-known gangland figures.

Detective Chief Superintendent Dave Ferry said: “While this was established as a targeted attack, it was a concerning incident for the local community.

“Through the hard work of the officers involved in Operation Portaledge, we were able to recover the firearm involved and ultimately bring the man responsible to justice.

“This conviction highlights Police Scotland’s commitment to the Serious and Organised Crime Taskforce and its national strategy.”