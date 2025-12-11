Harry and Meghan executive producing Sundance festival girl scouts documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are executive producing a documentary for the Sundance Film Festival about girl scouts selling their cookies.

Harry and Meghan’s media production company, Archewell Productions, has partnered with Beautiful Stories and AJNA Films on the Cookie Queens project for the US festival’s Family Matinee section early next year.

The documentary, directed by Alysa Nahmias, follows “four tenacious girls (who) strive to be a top-selling ‘Cookie Queen’, navigating an 800 million dollar business in which childhood and ambition collide”, the festival programme says.

Of the project, Meghan told Deadline: “As a former girl scout myself, with my mom as my troop leader, I have a personal affinity for this film and am proud that all our conversations and collaboration have led to Archewell Productions partnering with this award-winning team to executive produce this incredibly captivating documentary.

“When we first viewed the early footage of this documentary, it was immediately something we wanted to be involved in.

“The creative point of view, the edgy yet humanising tone and tenor of the directing, and the glimpse behind-the-scenes into such a nostalgic and also modern tradition of girl scout cookie season are absolutely irresistible.”