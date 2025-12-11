GoFundMe reveals UK’s most generous city in 2025

Liverpool is the most generous city in the UK this year, according to figures from a fundraising platform.

GoFundMe ranked the Merseyside city at the top of its list, based on the number of donors and population figures, for the second year in a row.

The top fundraising appeal based out of Liverpool was for toddler Sienna-Rose Millen, whose family needed to raise more than £100,000 for a private medical flight after she collapsed while on holiday in Mexico.

Elsewhere in Merseyside, more than £370,000 was raised for a new playground for Churchtown Primary School, in memory of pupils Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, who were killed along with seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe in the Southport knife attack July 29 last year.

(left to right) Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar (Merseyside Police/PA)

The fundraiser was the fourth-biggest campaign on the crowdfunding platform in 2025.

GoFundMe chief executive Tim Cadogan said: “We’ve seen people across the UK help each other in extraordinary ways this year, and Liverpool taking the top spot once again is a testament to the generosity of its community.”

The most generous city rankings, published on Thursday, saw Glasgow in second place and London third, with Cardiff and Bristol taking up fourth and fifth positions.

Norwich came in sixth place and Manchester in seventh, while Belfast was number eight in the list and Edinburgh number nine.

Wrexham in North Wales made GoFundMe’s top 10 most generous cities for the first time following a campaign by mother Jasmin Roberts, who needed to raise £1.5 million for her one-year-old son Ollie to have heart surgery in the US.

Ollie is due to have the surgery at Stanford Children’s Hospital in California in January after the fundraising target was reached.

The campaign was the biggest fundraiser globally this year based on number of donations and was supported by Hollywood actor and Wrexham AFC co-chairman Ryan Reynolds, who donated £10,000.