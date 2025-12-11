Fine for grandfather who spat out leaf a ‘total disgrace’, says daughter

A “heart-breaking” littering fine for an 86-year-old grandfather who says he spat out a leaf which blew into his mouth is a “total disgrace”, his daughter has said.

Roy Marsh was fined by enforcement officers in February while walking around a boating lake in Skegness, Lincolnshire.

His daughter Jane Fitzpatrick said her father, who has walking difficulties, a heart condition and severe asthma, was targeted after a small leaf blew into his mouth and he spat it out.

He was fined £250 by officers from East Lindsey District Council who saw the incident and confronted him. The fine was later reduced to £150.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “He’s a sweet old guy, and he’s lived in Skegness all his life.

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly, and these buggers are picking on the elderly, and it’s just heart-breaking.”

She said: “He could have said ‘no, I’m not giving you my details’, but because he was old, and these guys are saying ‘we’re enforcing the law and blah blah, blah’, dad paid up – he quite literally coughed up.

“My dad joked with them at first and said ‘was I going too fast on my wheels, was I speeding?’, and then the guy said ‘No, you spat’.

“My dad said ‘No, I never spit, it was just I’ve got COPD and a heart problem, and I was choking on a leaf and I was panicking, and I coughed the leaf up’.

“So, yes, it’s a bit rubbish.”

She said: “My dad’s quite stoic, but it shook him up.

“He wouldn’t go on his walk for a while because he was really upset by it, genuinely, really upset by it.”

Roy Marsh stopped going for his walk for a while after the confrontation with council staff (Family handout/PA)

Ms Fitzpatrick said her father, who has two grandchildren and lives with his wife Anne, asked her to put something on Facebook to express their outrage.

She said she has been amazed to see the post – in which she complained that the council is “unreasonably harassing and terrorising older people” – go round the world.

Ms Fitzpatrick said a local councillor has had 66 complaints from people who are all elderly, frail and vulnerable.

She said other people have shared their own incidents on her Facebook page, claiming officers have been following them around the town.

She added: “I think they’re targeting certain sort of generational groups, because I think that they know that those groups won’t argue.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “I would love to get my dad his 150 quid back, because he was gutted about that.

“He’s a pensioner, and it’s 150 quid for nothing, literally nothing.

“So maybe, with all the furore, the council might give him his money back?”

Mr Marsh had been walking around the Skegness boating lake when he was questioned by council staff (Alamy/PA)

She said her dad is really well-known and liked in Skegness, after moving to the resort as a teenager.

He used to run a taxi and bus business which had an exclusive contract to transport people in and out of the nearby Butlins complex.

She said: “Skegness is a lovely town, and I absolutely agree that it needs to be kept clean and tidy – it just needs some common sense.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said in her original Facebook post: “These officers are unreasonably harassing and terrorising older people and it is a total disgrace!! How can we stop them?”

Martin Foster, portfolio holder for operational services at East Lindsey District Council, said: “While we can’t go into circumstances of individual cases, enforcement officers working on behalf of the council will only approach individuals who have been seen committing environmental crime offences.

“This includes spitting as a form of littering.

“The council closely monitors data on enforcement actions, including those relating to such things as littering, fly-tipping and dog -related offences.

“This shows that patrols are not targeted at any specific demographic. We also monitor practices to ensure they are not discriminatory and remain compliant with the Equality Act.

“Our ultimate aim is to invoke a change in behaviour and stop people committing environmental crime so residents and visitors alike can enjoy a clean and safe environment.”