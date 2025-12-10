Woman whose ex killed sister and her children says their futures were stolen

A woman whose sister and her three children were killed in a “catastrophic” house fire started by her vengeful former partner has said their “futures were stolen” and that “even with justice, nothing will ever make this right”.

Antonia Gawith had ended an abusive seven-year relationship with Sharaz Ali and was staying with her sister Bryonie Gawith when Ali, “motivated by jealousy and fuelled by drink and drugs”, set fire to Bryonie’s home in the early hours of August 21 last year.

While Antonia managed to escape the fire, Bryonie, 29, and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, were trapped upstairs and could not be saved.

Bryonie Gawith and her three children, Denisty Birtle, nine, Oscar Birtle, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

On Wednesday, Ali, 40, was found guilty of murdering Bryonie and the three children, and attempting to murder Antonia.

Calum Sunderland, 26, who went with Ali to the house and kicked the door in for him, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Bryonie and the three children, but cleared of the more serious charge of murder.

He was also found not guilty of attempted murder, and an alternative count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to Antonia Gawith.

Ali attended via a video link from prison, and appeared to wipe away tears before the jury came in to court.

Reading a statement on behalf of her family outside court, Antonia said: “Even with justice, nothing will ever make this right.

“Nothing will ever fill the silence where their laughter should be. Nothing will ever bring back our family.

“We will forever carry this brokenness, and yet we will hold on to them tightly in only ways we can now, through our memories, our photos and our precious videos. Those are all we have left now.

“This trial has drained us in ways words can only describe. It has been a long, agonising, heart shattering journey.

Ali attended via a video link from prison (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

“Now that justice has finally been served, we can at last allow ourselves the space to truly grieve for our beautiful family who should still be with us now.”

Paying tribute to her sister, nieces and nephew, Antonia said: “Their futures were stolen.

“The children will never grow up, never experience life in all the ways they deserve, and our B will never grow old with us. Never watch her babies become who they were meant to be.”

The statement described “our beautiful B” (Bryonie) as “the glue that held us all together” and “the most devoted mother to her three children”.

It said Denisty (“Chuch”) was “blossoming into such a confident, creative soul” who was “always by her mum’s side, helping, caring, loving with maturity far beyond her years”.

Antonia said Oscar (“Oggy”) survived open heart surgery at just five-days-old and was “strong, cheeky and full of life that was only just beginning”.

She said Aubree (“Strawberry”) was “so tiny, so joyful, so pure of innocence” and “made us smile without even trying”.

Doncaster Crown Court heard that Ali wanted to “inflict maximum pain” with the fire and “did not care who was there” although prosecutors said he must have known the children were at home.

The fire killed four people in Westbury Road, Bradford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Antonia told police that Bryonie had given her the “confidence and support” to leave her violent and controlling relationship with Ali weeks before the fire, and that Ali had blamed her sister for the break-up.

On the night of the fatal blaze, Ali and convicted arsonist Sunderland, who sometimes sold drugs for Ali, were driven to the house on Westbury Road, Bradford, by Mohammed Shabir, who was due to go on trial with them but died of a heart attack while on remand.

Jurors heard they stopped on the way to fill a seven-litre canister with petrol, and Ali sent Antonia a series of aggressive messages accusing her of being with someone else.

When the men arrived, Antonia, who had finished her shift at Tesco at 12.30am, was with Bryonie in the main bedroom upstairs.

Doorbell footage captured Ali telling Sunderland, who was carrying the petrol and a lighter, to “kick the door in”, which he did before running back to the car.

Antonia said she went downstairs after hearing a noise and saw an “angry” Ali run into the house and begin pouring petrol on her while shouting.

She described trying to wrestle the canister and lighter from him, before running outside in an attempt to lure him out of the house.

As she realised he had not followed her, Antonia went back towards the house and saw Bryonie, who had woken up, kick Ali down the stairs.

Three children died in the fire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Antonia said Ali then hit the lighter, igniting the petrol and setting himself and the house on fire.

In a video interview played to jurors, Antonia sobbed as she told police how she “couldn’t save” her sister, nieces and nephew.

She described trying frantically to get in through the back door, which was jammed shut, while screaming for help.

“I was just screaming, trying to get back in the house and I couldn’t get in. I couldn’t save them,” she said tearfully.

The court heard the first police officers on the scene managed to break the door down and pull Ali from the blaze, but when firefighters arrived it was too late to save Bryonie, who was found on the floor next to her bed, and the three children, who were all found in their beds.

Footage played during the trial was edited to mute screaming, which may have been from one of the children.

Prosecutor David Brooke KC said one of them may have been woken up by the noise and “frightened by the sound of the explosion”.

The court heard Ali refused treatment from paramedics at the scene and was put into an induced coma for months before his recovery began.

Jurors were told that after the incident two fingers on each of his hands had been amputated, that he uses oxygen and still has difficulty speaking.

He told the trial he wanted to kill himself in front of Antonia, and only intended to set himself alight.

Sunderland said Ali had recruited him to torch a car, and that he did not know there was anyone in the house.