Weather warnings remain with threat of 90mph winds from Storm Bram

Further travel disruption is expected thanks to Storm Bram, after flights and trains were cancelled and hundreds of properties left without power.

Four weather warnings for wind were issued, with an amber warning for “very strong and disruptive” winds into the early hours of Wednesday in north-west Scotland.

The Met Office highlighted the potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, roads and properties, and urged people to stay safe in coastal areas.

It warned that flying debris could result in potential “danger to life”.

Gusts of 70-80mph and heavy rain are expected in the Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde until 3am, with winds potentially reaching 90mph in the most exposed westerly points.

The forecaster urged commuters and travellers to check bus and train timetables, and road conditions if driving, and amend plans if necessary.

A map by the National Grid showed power cuts affecting areas of west Wales, south-west England and the Midlands.

Rough seas at Bournemouth beach on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

As of late Tuesday evening, there were 30 flood warnings and 138 flood alerts in England, 13 flood warnings and 30 flood alerts in Wales and 17 flood warnings and 15 flood alerts in Scotland.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge in Gloucestershire was closed overnight until 6am on Wednesday due to emergency roadworks to allow for the removal of 35 faulty lighting columns at risk of collapse.

And the A66 in County Durham/Cumbria was shut in both directions to high-sided vehicles between the A1M (Scotch Corner) and the M6 (Penrith) due to strong winds, as was the A19 Tees Flyover between the A66 and the A1046.

Network Rail Scotland said routes closed by Storm Bram including Fort William to Mallaig, and Dingwall to Kyle of Lochalsh needed to be inspected at first light for damage and debris before reopening.

Flooding in York amid Storm Bram (Danny Lawson/PA)

On Tuesday, 91 flights were cancelled at Dublin Airport, with around a further 10 flights diverted to other airports.

There was flooding and a crash involving multiple vehicles on part of the M66 in Greater Manchester, which was shut southbound while crews cleared the water, and in York, riverside streets adjacent to the Ouse flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Yellow warnings are in place until Wednesday evening covering the Shetland Islands, Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, and further south in Scotland including Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Elsewhere, a bright and blustery day is expected in much of England and Wales on Wednesday with a few showers.