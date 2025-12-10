Queen records radio broadcast with John Hunt and his daughter Amy

The Queen has recorded a radio broadcast with BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy, whose family were murdered at their home.

Louise Hunt, 25, her sister Hannah Hunt, 28, and their mother Carol Hunt, 61, were killed by Kyle Clifford, 27 – Louise’s ex-partner – in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bushey, Hertfordshire, on July 9 last year.

The announcement of the special broadcast – to be aired on New Year’s Eve – coincides with the final day of the UN’s 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Pictures left on floral tributes for Carol, Hannah and Louise hunt (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A fundraising gala will be held on Thursday night to launch The Hunt Family Fund.

Mr Hunt and Amy set up the fund in memory of Carol, Louise and Hannah to raise money for charities and causes that help and inspire young women.

Camilla welcomed them to the Garden Room at Clarence House on November 27 for the discussion, which also included former prime minister Baroness Theresa May and was chaired by BBC broadcaster Emma Barnett.

Their conversation will be broadcast on a special edition of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme guest edited by Baroness May on December 31.

A silent auction to raise money for the fund will include prizes such as behind-the-scenes experiences at Match of the Day, a guided tour with former England footballer Michael Owen of his stables in Cheshire, and a luxury weekend in Paris during the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe horse-racing weekend.

Bids can be made at bidaid.com/auction/HFF until Thursday.

Clifford was sentenced to a whole-life order at Cambridge Crown Court in March after pleading guilty to the murders and his conviction for raping Louise.

Police at the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey in July 2024 (PA)

Earlier this year, Mr Hunt and Amy said they were both keen to keep the spirit of their loved ones alive.

The racing commentator told BBC News: “From the moment I wake up, I say good morning to each of them.

“Sometimes I say out loud to Hannah and Louise, ‘Girls, sorry I can’t be with you, I’m with your mum at the moment’. As I close my eyes at night, I chat to them as well. So yeah, very close (to me) all the time.”

Amy said: “My mum, Hannah and Louise became a statistic. They became victims of Kyle Clifford.

“I want to breathe life back into my mum, Hannah and Louise as fully rounded people.”